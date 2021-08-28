10-man Chelsea force Liverpool to a 1-1 draw

Ten-man Chelsea held on to deny Liverpool a win that would have taken them top of the Premier League in a dramatic 1-1 draw at Anfield.

Kai Havertz’s looping header from Reece James’ corner gave Chelsea the lead on 22 minutes.

But the match turned in the third minute of first-half stoppage time, when James handled Sadio Mane’s close-range shot on the goalline.

The Chelsea defender was sent off and Mohamed Salah converted the resulting penalty for his 99th Premier League goal.

Liverpool applied pressure in the second half, with Edouard Mendy denying Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho and Andrew Robertson.

Chelsea looked to stun Liverpool on rare breaks and the closest they came was when Romelu Lukaku’s close-range shot was blocked by Joel Matip.

Both teams have seven points, with Chelsea in second, a place above Liverpool.

A relieved Chelsea coach. Thomas Tuchel said of the match: “Fantastic. It was a very strong Liverpool side, we had to be very good and scored the first goal. Suddenly the world was upside down, I can’t praise the team’s resilience enough. It felt like it would never end, I was hoping we would survive and take a well-deserved point.”