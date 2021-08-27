130 Tegina Islamiyya school children regain freedom after 3 months in captivity, payment of N50m

Over 130 pupils abducted from Tegina Islamiyya School in Rafi Local government area of Niger state have been released after almost three months in captivity.

The head teacher of the school, Alhassan Ahmed, confirmed this on Thursday night, adding that all the children kidnapped on May 30, 2022, have been released. He said all the children were however sick with different ailments.

Alhassan said the children were released somewhere around Birnin-Gwari Village in Kaduna State.

It was learnt that while about 136 pupils were abducted, six are not returning home due to one excuse or the other from the bandits, thereby fueling speculation that they may have died in captivity.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, alsk confirmed the release of the kids.

Sources say the kids were released after the payment of additional N18 million ransom and supply of the additional motorcycles demanded by the bandits. It was gathered that two top politicians from Rafi LGA contributed money for the ransom.

Initially, 17 of the initial 136 abductees escaped while six others reportedly died in the forest where they were being held.

The kidnappers had agreed to free the remaining 116 pupils if their asking ransom, reduced from the initial N200 million to N50 million, was paid.

The parents and their sympathisers mobilised and took N30 million to the kidnappers at an agreed location in the forest after an initial N20 million was paid in June. But after counting the money, the abductors declared that it was N4.6 million short and detained the conveyor of the ransom, while also holding the pupils.

They subsequently phoned the parents to send the N4.6 million balance plus another N2 million short from the initial payment of N20 million, totaling N6.6 million.

Besides, the kidnappers also made fresh demand asking the parents to supply six brand new Bajaj motorcycles before the pupils would be released.