15 dead, 38 injured as truck carrying passengers from Sokoto crashes into river in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A truck accident at Omi river, Ajegunle bridge, along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode highway in Ogun State has claimed 15 lives while 38 others were injured.

The accident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, involved a white coloured Mistibushi Canter truck with registration number, XE331MKA overloaded with passengers travelling from Sokoto State.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ogun State Command, Clement Oladele who confirmed the accident to journalists yesterday, disclosed that the vehicle veered off the road and crashed into the Omi river, along the Ibadan-Ijebu Ode road.

The FRSC boss attributed the cause of the accident to fatigue on the part of the driver.

Oladele said, “So far 38 passengers in the mini truck sustained various degrees of injuries and have been rescued to the State hospital Ijebu Ode for medical treatment.

“Fifteen corpses, all male adults out of the passengers cramped into the Canter mini truck, have been recovered from under the bridge on the dried river.

“The corpses of the dead victims have been evacuated to Sabo in Ijebu Ode with the Sarki Hausawa making arrangements with the police for mass burial of the dead victims,” Oladele said.