2022 Budget : Senate gives sub-committees deadline to submit budget reports

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Nigerian Senate has mandated its standing committees to submit their reports to the Appropriation Committee on November 24, 2021.

This is contained in the approved timetable for the consideration of the 2022 Appropriation Bill released by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriation, Barau Jubril, after a meeting with all the standing committee chairmen in Abuja.

Barau told reporters that the meeting was in line with the guiding principle of budget hearing for chairmen of the standing committees who have been availing of the guidelines for the 2022 budget hearings.

The timetable Barau released showed that the budget hearings and engagements with Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) by Appropriation subcommittees in the Senate will be held between October 18 and November 5, 2021.

The consideration and passage of the 2022 Appropriation Bill by the Senate is fixed for December 15 and December 16, 2021, according to the timetable.