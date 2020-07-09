28-year-old COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

A 28-year-old COVID-19 patient in Ogun state has given birth to a baby girl.

The state commissioner of health, Dr. Tomi Coker who disclosed this to journalists on Wednesday, said the woman gave birth at the maternity unit of the state Hospital, Ijaye, Abeokuta.

Coker disclosed that a dedicated team of doctors, midwives and other health workers took the safe delivery of the mother, who was asymptomatic, in the early hours of Tuesday without putting their health and others at risk.

She added that the mother and baby were doing fine at the hospital’s isolation ward and praised the commitment of the frontline staff for the achievement, as well as the support of the Federal Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Coker said, “A team of our Obstetrics and Gynecologists, Pediatricians and Nurse anesthetists delivered the woman with COVID-19 of a 3.1kg baby girl. The baby was delivered via normal birth on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. The mother and baby are doing well.

“Before the delivery, the mother had visited for regular ante-natal, on 18th June, 2020, she showed COVID-19 symptoms and was tested; her result came back positive. She was monitored up to expected delivery date and delivered of the baby girl. Sample of the baby has been sent for COVID-19 screening to determine her status.