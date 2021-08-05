35 test positive for COVID-19 at Ogun NYSC camp

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

No fewer than 35 youth corps members have tested positive for Covid – 19 at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camp in Sagamu, Ogun State.

Commissioner for Health in Ogun State, Dr Tomi Coker disclosed this on Thursday while briefing newsmen in Abeokuta on the upsurge of the third wave of Covid – 19 in the state.

She expressed concern that Ogun has continued to record rise in cases since the beginning of August, with at least 7 to 16 cases per day.

The commissioner however admonished Ogun residents to embrace vaccination and the covid -19 safety regulations at all times as religious organisations embark on their annual gatherings.

She expressed concern that Ogun State has continued to record a rise in the number of COVID 19 cases, with a 6 fold increase in admissions into the isolation centre compared to what was recorded 2 months earlier.

Dr. Coker stressed that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and offers protection against the disease.

She however admonished those that have been vaccinated to continue to wear their mask properly, wash your hands frequently and observe physical distancing.