39-year-old man arrested for defiling five-year old stepdaughter in Ogun

A 39- year- old man, Oladapo Akinola has been arrested by men of Ogun state police command for defiling his five-year old stepdaughter.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Adigbe divisional police headquarters by the mother of the victim.

According to a statement by the Command’s Spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, the state capital, the mother of the victim reported that while bathing her daughter, she discovered blood on her private part, and on enquiry from the girl, she informed her mother that her step father had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Oyeyemi said upon the report, the DPO Adigbe division, Fatoberu Oyekanmi quickly detailed his detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

On interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the crime without any justifiable reason.

The victim has been taken to hospital by the police for medical treatment and report.

The commissioner of police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has also ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.

He therefore warned parents, especially mothers, to always be watchful of their female children in order to safeguard them from being victims of sexual assault from irresponsible men.