52 political groups, associations set to merge into one mega party

By Martin Tachio

As the Nigerian political climate hots up, heading towards the 2023 general elections, coalitions and partnerships are being forged across the political spectrum – covering the demographics that can lead the country out of the woods.

Interestingly, it appears to be in sync with the hopes of the larger population in the country which holds that Nigeria needs a young, informed and articulate leadership.

Interviews with multiple players reveal that several of the 18 officially registered political parties in the country are already in advance talks and agreement with 52 other major political movements and associations to midwife the United Political Parties for Good Governance (UPPG).

Participants at an UPPG meeting held recently agreed that members of the various political associations that make up the coalition will ‘defect in their millions in a single day’ in order to align with a mega political party that the coalition deems to be people focused and is determined to take Nigeria out of war and poverty.

One of the arrowheads of UPPG, Amb. Odion Cedrack Okphebolo said, ‘after careful deliberations, the house agreed that members of the group will work with the mother political party to participate in elections from ward to national level, be allowed to contest any elections and also benefit from appointments when the mega party eventually comes to power’.

Okphebolo further said that the UPPG was already mobilizing its members nationwide to Abuja for the proposed national mass movement rally that would herald the merger of the parties to the bigger party.

Sources close to the plan say a committee has already been put in place that is discussing with intellectual groups and politicians that are development driven – including from the Rescue Nigeria Group and a host of others that see governance differently from what is obtainable in today’s Nigeria.

The UPPG’s mission is to ensure good governance and make sure that a populist government is voted into power in Nigeria by 2023.