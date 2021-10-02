52-year-old man defiles 16-year-old daughter over 2 year period in Ogun

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Men of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 52- year- old man, Adebayo Akinrinoye, for repeated rape of his 16-year- old daughter (name withheld).

He was arrested on the 23rd of September 2021 at Kabiru close, Idi Oparun bus-stop, Matogun, Agbado Ogun State.

According to a statement by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi the suspect was arrested following a written petition brought by the victim to Agbado Divisional headquarters of the command.

In the petition, the victim alleged that her father had been sexually abusing her since when she was 14 years old and, since then, the suspect had regularly abused her sexually.

Oyeyemi said the victim stated further that all her efforts to stop her father from this ignoble act fell on deaf ears hence her report to the police.

Acting on the petition, the Divisional Police Officer, Agbado, Kehinde Kuranga quickly detailed detectives to the scene where the suspect was promptly arrested.

During interrogation, Oyeyemi said the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime but pleaded for forgiveness from his daughter.

Meanwhile, the state Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to family support unit at Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.