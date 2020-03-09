Sudan Prime Minister escapes assasination attempt

Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has survived an assassination attempt targeting his convoy, state media has said.

A blast has rocked the Sudanese capital of Khartoum, the media has reported, adding that the attack was aimed at the prime minister. Hamdok survived the ordeal and was moved to a “safe location.” It was not immediately clear whether the official suffered any injuries, or if the explosion resulted in any casualties.

Sudan has just gone through a period of instability; its long-time strongman leader Omar al-Bashir was ousted in April 2019 following months of massive protests. His departure did not calm things down, however, as the nation was then gripped by clashes between protesters and a provisional military authority.

Eventually, in July, the opposing Sudanese sides reached an agreement and a transitional government, led by Hamdok, was formed.

An economist who previously worked for the UN Economic Commission for Africa, 61-year-old Hamdok started talks with the IMF and the World Bank to stabilize a national economy shattered by high inflation rates as well as shortages of food, fuel and hard currency.

It is still unclear what group could be behind his assassination attempt.

