Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria gives governors one week to implement financial autonomy for state legislature

Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria gives governors one week to implement financial...

By Onuora Aninwobodo

The Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria, PASAN, has given the thirty six state governors till Monday next week to implement financial autonomy of the legislative arm of government.

Speaking during a protest to the National Assembly, Abuja, on Tuesday, to register their displeasure over the non implementation of the said law on the financial autonomy for legislature, PASSAN National President, Comrade Mohammed Usman, accused the Nigeria speakers forum of connivance with governors of subverting constitution signed by Mr. President two years ago.

He noted that state governments are yet to implement the minimum wages for their members.

He said PASAN will have no option than to shut down all State Houses of Assembly nationwide if financial autonomy is not implemented in line with the wishes of the people.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari last year signed Executive Order 10 demanding financial autonomy for State legislative houses, but governors of States in cahoot with Speakers were working against the financial autonomy.

Usman added that the union has also exhausted all avenues to get the attention of the relevant stakeholders which he said did not yield.

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan represented by the Senate committee on Labour and productivity, Sen.Godiya Akwashiki, while assuring the protesting legislative workers, said their grievances would be resolved in earnest.

Parts of the issues raised by the legislative workers include welfare of the workers, implementation of the financial autonomy and minimum wage for their members at the state level.