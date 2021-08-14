Tinubu thanks Buhari for London visit

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari for visiting him at his London home on Thursday during his trip to the United Kingdom.

According to a statement by his media office, Tinubu said: “The visit was a friendly and welcome one that underscored the considerate and caring personality of our nation’s President and Commander-in-Chief.

“By this gesture, Mr. President has, again, demonstrated his personal thoughtfulness and humility; defying the erroneous commentaries peddled by his critics.

“Once again, Asiwaju thanks President Buhari for taking the time to visit him and wishes the President nothing but the very best as his administration continues to govern and lead the nation.”

President Buhari returned to Nigeria yesterday, a day after visiting Tinubu at his London.