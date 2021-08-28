Drama as another court orders Secondus not to parade himself as PDP National Chairman

The drama around the leadership crisis rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) entered another phase at the weekend as yet another court ruled that Uche Secondus should no longer parade himself as National Chairman of the party.

After being suspended by a Rivers State High Court last week, Secondus had won reprieve and was set to resume as the party chair after a Kebbi court upheld his claim to the office.

However, a Cross River State Court, on Friday, granted an interim order restraining Secondus from resuming office as PDP chair. Presiding judge, Edem Kooffreh, issued the order while ruling on a motion ex parte marked HC/240/2021, and filed by an aggrieved member of the party, Enang Wani.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the first defendant (Secondus) from presiding over the national executive committee meeting of the 2nd Defendant scheduled to hold on Saturday, the 28th of August, 2012 or any subsequent meeting of the national executive committee of the second defendant and from presiding over any meeting of any organ of the second defendant or attending any of such meetings of functions in the capacity of national chairman of the party or in any other manner or form attempting to forcefully gain entrance into any such meetings or into the premises of the second defendant as national chairman of the party pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the judge ruled.

The court also restrained the PDP from recognising or granting Secondus the powers due to the office of the national chairman.

“An order of interim injunction restraining the second defendant, its members, officers and agents from recognising the first defendant as its national chairman or from according to him any of the powers, rights or privileges due to the holder of the office of the National chairman of the 2 Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice,” the ruling reads.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that Secondus will not be presiding over the National Executive Council meeting, NEC of the Party holding today.

Secondus in a letter to Akinwonmi wrote; “I hereby request you to preside over the National Executive Committee meeting of the Party, taking place today, 28th August, 2021@ 12 noon, in my absence.”