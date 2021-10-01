Taxi driver caught performing same sex act inside Port Harcourt public toilet

By Uchechi Nziwu

A Port Harcourt based taxi driver, identified only as Steven, who plies the Agip axis road has been caught while in the act of having sex with another man.

Steven, a man in his early 40s and father of one child said to be an indigene of Cross Rivers State, was found to be practicing homosexual act with his follow man inside a public toilet at Mile 3 Motor Park at Diobu, Port Harcourt.

Vitalis Andrew, the toilet attendant, said his attention and others were drawn to the act when they started hearing moaning sounds, like that of a man making love to a woman from one of the toilets. He said he climbed the wall that separated two toilet rooms and saw Stephen having sex with his fellow man.

Andrew reveled that Stephen and his male lover had paid him to make use of different toilet rooms.

“They came and paid me N50 each to make use of the toilet. So, when it was their turn, Mr Stephen entered then the other man followed him,” he said. “Before we knew it, we were hearing someone moaning. I climbed the wall to check what was going on and I saw two elderly men having sex from the back”.

Andrew said when he raised the alarm, Stephen and his partner bolted away but Stephen was later caught by traders and others doing business in the park.

Andrew later contacted the park manager by phone and he who rushed down to the scene. Mr Chamberline Dappa, the Manager of the public toilet in the park, quickly called the Police who came in almost immediately and rescued the suspected homosexual from mob action.

Mr Dappa explained that he went with the police to the station and made a statement on what transpired at his workplace. He said the police asked him to bring the witness who allegedly saw Mr Stephen having sex with his fellow man.

When contacted, the spokesperson for Rivers State Police, Nnamdi Omoni told our reporter he will get in touch with the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of the station .