Supreme Court declares Adogun Itele clan in Ogun community illegal

The Supreme Court has ruled that the Adogun Atele clan, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State was illegal and has no record of existence as claimed by some people in the community.

The court judgement, delivered by Justice Olabode Rhodes Vivour on February 5th, 2020, was further affirmation of the Appeal court ruling delivered by Justice Nonyeren Okonkwo on 11th December 2017 on the same matter

The ruling by the Supreme Court, in the suit reference number 720/2018 and dated February 5, 2020, affirmed that the application for leave of appeal by the Adogun Ateles lacked merit and was accordingly dismissed.

The respondents, presenting the judgments to journalists at a press conference in Abeokuta at the weekend, on the case instituted by the applicants, explained that Itele town has seven known compounds and that at no time was the Adogun Atele involved in the structure that created the town decades ago.

The Baale of Ilegbede, Chief Fatai Asabiyi, who led other compound leaders to address journalists, said the explanation became necessary to puncture spread of fake news by the applicants that the Adogun Atele are real owners of the Itele town.

The other Baales at the press conference include Chiefs Waidi Lawal (Ejigin); Monsuru Balogun (Ilelekomo); Adekoya Fashina (Iliwo Itele); Rasheed Ajasa (Ipotobo Itele); Akeem Bamisebi (Egunjobi Itele) and Lateef Osiyo (Olugbode Itele).

“We are here to debunk the news that is going on in Itele. I believe most people would have seen on TV and on radio (the claim by some) that they are the real owner of Itele and they are the ones to install king at Itele. We are here to correct the view being created by these people’, Asabiyi said.

“We are the real representatives of Itele people. The Olota is the only representative, when the Onitele is not on seat. Olota has assessed issues and has been a caretaker and I believe he has done his job very well.

“Itele has been long an existing settlement in the whole of Awori in Nigeria and we have installed kings before. We stopped installing kings, but Baales. It is a long time tradition and established.

Asabiyi stated that there are only 7 compounds in Itele, according to the structure. These are Ilegbede, Isungba, Iliwo, Ilogun,Ipotobo, Ijagbono, Ilekemo.

“These are the seven compounds that owned the entire Itele land and they are still there today.

“The structure has never changed. They are going about saying they that they own lands in Itele. Obtaining judgement against Aworolo does not mean they obtain judgment on the whole Itele kingdom”, Asabiyi emphasised

He said the judgment being peddled around by the Adogun Atele, which hitherto brought confusion to the settlement, has therefore been put to rest having gone through the test of the Supreme Court, which further affirm their (respondents) victory.

He said: “These judgment that was given to them is confusing and has brought confusion in the settlements and as a result we had to go to court and the founder of the Atele, Jimoh was still alive. We went to court and we succeeded in defeating them. We told the court their history and where they came from and the real founder of these Adogun Atele is a stranger in Itele.

“The courts agreed that the Adogun is not a part of Itele compound and it came to existence recently. As a result of that, the judge said that they are trespassers on the seven compound families and Ilegbede which is the head of those families.

“Hardly can you find warrant of holden in the judgment that was given to them because there is no how and the whole land in Itele belongs to the 7 compounds families were mentioned.

“We are saying on behalf of every eligible sons and daughters of Itele that Adogun Atele is not part of us in Itele. The horror they have been committing, people of Itele should not be afraid. They should go about their daily business in peace”, he added.

The Supreme Court judgement was delivered before theirs Lordships, Musa Dattijo Muhammad, Kudirat Olatokunbo, Chioma Centus Nweze and Ejembi Eko.