Abiodun appoints transition committees for Ogun’s 20 LGAs: see list

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun on Friday appointed transition committees for the 20 local government areas of the state.

The transition committees comprises of a chairman, a vice chairman, secretary to the local government and two members.

It would be recalled that the outgone elected chairmen completed their tenures in October 2019.

The transition committees will be in place until the Ogun State Electoral Commission (OGSEIC) conducts election to pick new council chairmen.

According to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Governor, Mr Kunle Somorin, the new caretaker committee members were chosen in furtherance of the Government philosophy of inclusive and participatory governance.

See the list below…