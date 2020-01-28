Abiodun promises support, as fire guts Sagamu’s popular Sabo market

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The popular Sabo Market in Sagamu, Ogun State was gutted by fire at the early hours of Tuesday and property and goods worth millions of naira have was destroyed by the inferno.

The State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who commiserated with victims of the fire incident, said he immediately put a call through to the Emergency Unit to quickly respond to the fire, thinking the fire had yet to spread.

Abiodun, 2ho was at the scene of the fire for an on-the-spot assessment, promised the victims speedy intervention from his government, as he said he would be liaising with the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and market leaders on providing some relief that would cushion their losses.

He thanked the Paramount Ruler of Remo, Oba Babatunde Adewale Ajayi, Torungbunwa II for his quick intervention and visit to the scene on Tuesday morning.

The Governor also thanked fire emergency responders from Abeokuta, Ijebu-Ode and Babcock University for their swift response.