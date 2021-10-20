Activists hold #EndSARS car procession, as police arrest 2 at Lekki Toll gate

In defiance of a ban protests in Lagos by the state police command and the deployment of heavy presence of armed police personnel at the toll gate, a car procession by anti-SARS activists is currently going on at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos in memory of victims of the #EndSARS protests of last year.

The activists who turned up at the tollgate with their cars were seen waving Nigerian flags from inside the vehicles and honking the horns while singing solidarity songs.

Speaking to newsmen, they stated that they will continue going to and fro the tollgate as their own way of protesting.

Earlier today, the police arrested two men at the Lekki tollgate where the #EndSARS Memorial Protest is scheduled to hold in the state today.

One of those arrested claimed to be a journalist while the other was seen carrying a placard.

The police had reportedly warned that anyone seen at the tollgate without an ID card will be arrested.