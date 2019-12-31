Africa’s Tech and Media Giants to gather in Port Harcourt in June 2020

More than 1500 tech and media frontiers in Africa will be gathering in Port Harcourt, Nigeria for the Tech Meets Media African conference in June 2020.

The conference, which is an invention of IFN TV, a contents, international PR and online channel operating in Nigeria and currently given provisional license to operate as a TV station by the government of Ghana, is aimed at stimulating strategic conversions and positioning the African narrative in a highly sophisticated technologically driven 21st century through tech innovations and media.

Speaking during the press conference held on December 23rd 2019 at the Swiss Spirit Hotel Port Harcourt, Nigeria, the convener of the conference, Mr. Ndume Green said: “the advent of technology has swiftly reshaped the landscape of storytelling, at a level not seen before and Africa as a continent must position itself for this disruption which comes with a lot of opportunities”.

The event, which is expected to take place beginning with master classes on the first day, June 26th 2020, in coding, Business Development, Artificial Intelligence, investigative journalism and digital marketing, while the main conference will hold on the second day, June 27th 2020 with five breakaway panel sessions featuring speakers such as Chairman of Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray Bruce; Africa Editor of Aljazeera Fidelis Mbah; Founder of ispace Ghana, Mr. Josiah Kwesi Eyison; Co-Founder of Wennovation Hub, Michael Oluwagbemi; Zambian Journalist Lungowe Simbotwe and Co Founder of Fortress Media, Edwin Chibanga among many other other speakers. Session on governance will feature ministers from four African countries.

The conference convener, Green also said because the event is taking place in the Niger Delta there will also be a special session on environment tagged: “Finding a safe environment/climate for creativity in Africa; Oil issues in the Niger Delta” which will feature the Niger Delta Minister, Godswill Akpabio; Amayanabo of Bonny Kingdom King Edward Asimini William Dappa Pepple iii Perekule xi; Coordinator of the Hydrocarbon Pollution and Remediation Project, Dr Marvin Barinem Dekil and Prominent Niger Delta Activist and Environmentalist, Celestine Akpobari.

Quoting Strive Masiyiwa during his speech, Green said “In the past 20 years digital economy businesses have erupted because of the rise of mobile Internet, creating global titans that have become household names. These include Google ($891.3bn, USA), Facebook ($554.2bn, USA), Amazon ($893.3bn, USA), Tencent ($405.4bn, China), Alibaba ($473.8bn, China), Baidu ($37.7bn, China), Uber =($46bn, USA), Grab (est $14bn, Singapore). These companies have a combined market capitalization of about $3.7tn, compared to the world’s 10 largest oil companies ($1.8tn) and the top 10 mining companies ($576bn).

Looked at in a different way, the market cap of the top 10 “digital economy” companies ($3.7tn) is more than the GDP’s of Africa ($2.3tn), India ($2.6tn), and Russia ($1.6tn).

These digital economy companies have created wealth for both their founders and their countries, and have a few things in common:

Africa has not really participated in this revolution yet, except as consumers. We love YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and WhatsApp but most of us have never developed our own platforms in Africa. We enjoy the services but others get the money”.

According to Green, there is also a partnership with the biggest hub in Ghana Ispace Ghana to train over 100 women in tech during and after the conference, a scholarship opportunity through a raffle draw for 2 participants to study at the African Institute of Media Studies Ghana and a pitching opportunity with a million naira price for the winner.