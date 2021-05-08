Aguero’s weak panenka penalty hands Chelsea victory over City

Sergio Aguero left coach Pep Guardiola fuming and was widely mocked online following a ridiculously-weak Panenka penalty attempt in a Premier League match against Chelsea that could decide the title.

In a rare start for the Argentine, who will leave at the end of the season following a highly-successful decade at the Etihad, the striker stepped up to take a spot kick on the stroke of half time when forward line partner Gabriel Jesus had been brought down by Billy Gilmour.

A few minutes before that, Raheem Sterling had put the Mancunians 1-0 up once a heavy touch from Aguero – after Jesus had stormed into the box – saw the ball spill out to the England international.

With City needing a win to lift their seventh top flight crown, Aguero could have arguably put the tie beyond doubt with his spot kick.

Fluffing his lines miserably, however, he gave Edouard Mendy no trouble whatsoever when firing off a soft Panenka chip down the middle that barely reached the goal line.

Wisely not committing to a dive, Mendy merely had to stand on his feet to make an easy catch, and the developments caused Aguero’s boss Guardiola to head down the tunnel for the interval in a furious huff.

Jokers online quipped that Aguero took the penalty as though wearing a hefty pair of Timberland boots.

On the other side of Manchester, though, they thanked him for trying to equal Wayne Rooney’s club Premier League goals tally in such a bizarre manner.

It was also said that with his error, Aguero is pushing for a move to Chelsea when his contract expires after being linked with City’s Champions League foes in recent weeks.

Football snobs elsewhere remarked that “the only Panenka penalty kick that has ever looked good was taken by Antonin Panenka”, in a nod to the creator of the move.

In the 1976 European Championship final, Antonin Panenka stepped up to take Czechoslovakia’s fifth penalty under immense pressure with the score at 4-3.

With Uli Hoeness having skied over the bar, Panenka had to score to steal the trophy for his underdog outfit, and did so by feigning a shot to the right then gently chipping the ball down the middle.

Panenka was dubbed “a poet” for pulling off the masterpiece, and Andrea Pirlo did a worthy tribute act at the same competition in 2012 against England during Italy’s run to the final.

There they were trounced 4-0 by Spain, and playing in defense that day was Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos who has often borrowed it himself.

After fluffing two penalties against Switerzland in a 1-1 Nations League draw in November however, the last one of which was a horrible, low Panenka, he hasn’t tried since.

Now, Aguero’s effort joins it in the growing group of terrible homages.