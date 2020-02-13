AK47- wielding gunmen abduct monarch’s wife, daughter in Edo

Unknown gunmen have reportedly kidnapped Queen Florence Ikhumhen, wife of the traditional ruler of Ewatto Kingdom, Esan South-East local government area of Edo state, His Royal Highness, Ikhumhen ll.

One of the daughters of the Monarch was said to have been abducted with her mother.

Queen Florence Ikhumhen, who recently retired as the Principal of Itohan Grammar School, Benin City, was kidnapped on Sunday night, at her residence around Jemilla area of Benin.

It was gathered that the gunmen, who were armed with AK47 rifles, shot sporadically into the air before taking away their victims.

It was further gathered that they came into the Community in a speed boat through the Ikpoba River and also left through the same route.

Sources close to the Ewatto palace disclosed that the incident has devastated the traditional ruler and the entire Ewatto kingdom.

The sources added that the kidnappers have been making contact with the the palace and their close family members but the amount they are demanding was yet unknown.

Edo State police command spokesman, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the report, added that investigation was ongoing.