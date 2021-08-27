Akande-Sadipe hails Olubadan at 93

Member representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe has congratulated the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso I on his 93rd birthday.



According to a statement by her Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Olamilekan Olusada, the House of Representatives member extolled virtues of the revered Ibadan monarch, as he celebrates Gods grace.

The statement read, “The House of Representatives Member, representing Oluyole Federal Constituency, Tolulope Akande-Sadipe extolled the many virtues of our royal father”.

“No doubt, Kabiyesi has consistently ensured progress in Ibadan, whilst also strongly advocating for cultural and religious tolerance among his people”.

In addition, the statement also praised the nonagenarian for sustaining the virtues of his ancestors.

Akande-Sadipe who chairs the House Committee on Diaspora prayed that almighty Allah grant Oba Saliu Adetunji Aje Ogungunniso l good health and long life as he continues to lead the people of Ibadan land.

“Ade a pe lori, bata a pe lese”, we appreciate your rulership. Happy birthday Kabiyesi”, the statement added.