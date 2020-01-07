Alake meets Iliyasu, zone 2 police boss: restates support for Amotekun security initiative

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in-charge of Zone 2, Lagos and Ogun States, AIG Ahmed Iliyasu on Tuesday called upon Nigerians to assist the police in securing the nation.

Iliyasu made this appeal on Tuesday in Abeokuta, Ogun State when he paid a courtesy visit to the palace of the Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

The police boss noted that it is only with security and safety of lives that economy and social activities of the country would be guaranteed.

Illiyasu, who had earlier visited Governor Dapo Abiodun at his Oke-Mosan office, reiterated the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu’s vision of turning around police through adoption of technology, whereby technology will be deployed in fighting and intercepting criminals.

He assured Nigerians on changing the values, customs and ethics of policing in line with the 21st century of modern policing, whereby there will be respect for human rights and rule of law, by adopting intelligence policing and community strategies through the welfare and training of the officers.

He said, “My mission here is to meet with the state government and interface with them and made a statement of my mission and the new trust of IGP in turning around the police in his vision and mission of changing policing environment into a modern traditional policing, a new policing of technology whereby technical aspect will be deployed in fighting and intercepting criminals.

The vision and mission of IGP is to change the values, customs and ethics of policing in line 21st century of modern policing, respect to human rights, rule of law, intelligence policing, community strategies, welfare, training and capacity building of the men.”

The AIG urged residents of the state to support the new Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Kenneth Ebrimson in combating crimes and criminality in the state.

“When I was here, we have a good period and we did a lot with the good support of the traditional institution. We have a very good time whereby Ogun State is an example of a very peaceful state in the country and up till now, it’s being sustained.

“Therefore, I wish to call on stakeholders, the press, traditional rulers, civil and liberty organizations to put our hands together in this new trust of national security strategy.

“Policing is not only meant for police, but for everybody. With this community strategy, I call on all stakeholders, hunters, farmers, professionals, students, market women to put hands together to so that we can secure the internal security of this country. This country is important to us.”

While receiving the AIG, the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo commended the police boss for his dogmatic approach in fighting crime.

Oba Gbadebo urged Nigerians to support the police, stressing that without the people the police cannot perform efficiently.

He, however, threw his weight behind the new security initiative of the Southwest Governors named Amotekun, insisting that whatever would secure the zone, he would support it.