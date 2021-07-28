Alleged 2015 attack on Buratai’s convoy: Court acquits El-Zakzaky, wife of homicide charges

A Kaduna High Court today discharged and acquited leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) otherwise known as Shi’ites, Sheikh Ibraheem El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat.

The IMN leader and his wife stood trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly, among other criminal charges since December 2015, following a clash between his followers and convoy of the then Chief of Army Staff, Lt-General Tukur Yusuf Buratai in Zaria.

The presiding judge, Justice Gideon Kurada had fixed July 28 for ruling in the no-case submission filed by Zakzaky’s lawyer, Femi Falana. Kurada fixed the date after the prosecution and counsel to the defendants addressed the court on the no-case submission prayer.

Briefing journalists after the secret trial, counsel to Zakzaky, Marshal Abubakar, said the court upheld their no-case submission and agreed the case lacks merit.

A statement issued by the IMN and signed by Ibrahim Musa, its media chief, said El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenah, emerged victorious today in court after their defence team filed a “no case submission”.

The statement reads: “Today, Wednesday, 28/07/2021 the Kaduna State High Court presided by Justice Gideon Kurada delivered a favourable judgement in the “no case submission” filed by the defense lawyers on the case brought against the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenah Ibrahim, who were standing trial for sundry trumped up charges, including that of aiding and abetting culpable homicide punishable by death. With this victory in court today, the false charges filed against them has finally been punctured for good after almost five years of excruciating illegal detention.”

“This judgement has not only vindicated them and all members of the Islamic movement in Nigeria, but it is certainly a victory for perseverance in the face of extreme persecution by the Nigerian government. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.”

“It will be recalled that the Kaduna state government filed charges against Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife as an afterthought a year and a half after a federal high court in Abuja had ruled that their continued detention was unconstitutional, illegal and a severe breach of their fundamental rights and thereby must be set free and compensated. The government however remained in contempt until they decided to frame these spurious false charges in an attempt to perpetually keep them in their illegal custody.”

“We, therefore, give praises to the Almighty for yet another successful outing”.