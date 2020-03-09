Alleged corruption: Ganduje dethrones Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi

After years of crisis over allege d corruption in the management of Kano Emirate’s finances, the Kano State government has on Monday, dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

The dethronement of the Emir followed the State Council executive meeting presided over by the Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

The removal of Sanusi was announced by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, at the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.

According to him, a new emir would soon be appointed.

Also, in an official tweet, Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai, said “The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council.”