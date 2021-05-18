Alleged fraud: Ogun governor suspends aide, condemns unlawful acts

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has suspended one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, over his alleged involvement in unemployment benefits fraud in the United States.

The Governor’s decision was contained I a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin in Abeokuta.

He also condemned the unlawful act, stressing that his administration would not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone.

The statement reads: “The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has received the very disturbing news of the arrest of one of his political appointees, Mr Abidemi Rufai, in New York over alleged unemployment benefits fraud in the United States”.

In view of the gravity of these allegations, the Governor has ordered the immediate suspension of the accused appointee.

The Governor wishes to restate his commitment to an open, transparent, accountable and morally upright Administration and will not condone any act bordering on criminality by anyone”, the statement concluded.