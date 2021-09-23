Alleged land grabbing: Benin monarch suspends former chief servant from palace

By Peterson Ibi/Benin

An aide to the Benin Royal Palace, Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor, has been barred from entering into the palace.

Ogbebor, who was the Chief Servant to the Benin Monarch, was discharged from his duty by the traditional ruler in November 2018.

The Secretary to the Benin Traditional Council, Mr. Frank Irabor, announced the suspension order in a two-paragraph statement on Wednesday.

The statement noted that the former royal aide’s suspension is sequel to several petitions over alleged land grabbing, written against him.

The petitions are currently being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and police.

Irabor added that the suspension will make way for unhindered investigation by the relevant agencies.

The statement reads:

“This ts to inform the general public thet recently, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Police opened investigations on petitons written against Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor, farmer Odienwere Omuada, who was discharged in November, 2018.

“In order to allow unhindered investigations by EFCC and the police, His Royal Majesty, Omo N’Oba N’Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Oba of Benin, has directed the immediate suspension of Roland Ekhoe Ogbebor from the Palace.”

Ogbebor became a power broker when he rose to prominence during the reign of the immediate past Monarch, Omo N’Oba Nedo, Oba Erediauwa.