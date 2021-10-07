Alleged rape: UNIBEN suspends lecturer, hands him over to police

The management of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), has suspended Dr. Bode Steve Ekundayo, over allegation of rape and detention of a 400 Level female student.

The University, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Dr. Benedicta Ehanire, disclosed that security report of preliminary investigation into the case has been submitted to the Management of the University.

She added that the case against the senior lecturer in the Department of English and Literature, has been referred to the Nigerian Police for further investigation.

“Considering the gravity of the allegations and legal issues involved, the matter has been referred to the police for further investigation.

“Management is oblivious of its responsibility of ensuring proper conduct by both staff and students of the University, and has directed that the lecturer be issued with a query and placed on interdiction pending the conclusion of investigations by the police,” she said.

The UNIBEN image maker noted that the action is in line with internal mechanisms as contained in the Regulations Governing the Service of Senior Staff of the University, 2017.

“We can assure staff, students, parents and other stakeholders that investigations will be pursued to its logical conclusion to ensure that justice is served,” Ehanire added.