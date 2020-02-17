Alowonle emerges AMORAN chairman in Ogun State

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Otunba Nurudeen Aina, popularly known as Alowonle, has emerged as the chairman of Articulated Motorcycle Owners and Riders Association of Nigeria (AMORAN) in Ogun State chapter.

The newly inaugurated leadership of AMORAN are to pilot the affairs of the association in the State for the next four years.

This came barely nine months after Governor Dapo Abiodun – led government dissolved the leadership of all transport unions in the state and appointed a caretaker committee to monitor its activities which was headed by Sunday Adeniyi.

During the hand-over ceremony done at the weekend , the outgoing chairman of the Association, Mr. Wale Ajiboye charged the new executives to be firm and resolute in the discharge of duties.

He implored them to uphold the confidence which the members and leaders of the association reposed in them by ensuring that AMORAN records a landmark achievement and progress under its watch.

The Special Assistant to Ogun State Governor on political matters, Biyi Adeleye enjoined the newly inaugurated executive to live up to expectation.

Adeleye said the decision of the government to dissolve the leadership of all transport unions in the state is not far fetched from insecurity.

He maintained that the executive must work cordially and provide the security agencies with necessary information which could help in securing the state.

Adeleye stated further that the evil perpetrated with motorcycles can not be overemphasized, hence, the government is ready to work hand in hand with all transport union leaders in the State to tackle the menace.

He urged them to make good use of their office during stay and prayed that God Almighty guides their path to success.

In his own remark, Aina pledged utmost loyalty to the association and assured that transparency would be the watchword of his government.

He thanked the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun whom he described as a blessing to Ogun State and rare type of Governor.

“I am glad with the mandate given me today to serve as the Chairman of this noble association. I will never betray the confidence and trust reposed in me by members, leaders and stakeholders of this Association.

“I will work alongside my executives and other channels of the association’s leadership to ensure that our names are written in Gold after the completion of our tenure just like our predecessors.

“My sincere appreciation goes to the Executive Governor of Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun allowing union activities in full flow. We are ready to partner the State government on initiating plans and programmes that will be of huge benefit to our riders across the State. May God help us”.

Below are the names of the new executive:

Otunba Nurudeen Aina – Chairman

Mr. Lawal Kazeem – Deputy Chairman

Kilani Kamal Oluwatoyin – State Secretary

Olalekan Akinola – Senatorial Chairman (Ogun East)

Mr. Babatunde Lawal – Senatorial Chairman (Ogun West)

Mr. Abeeb Okedara – Senatorial Chairman, Ogun Central

Jamiu Jinadu – State Treasurer

Otunba Taofeek Sokoya – Publicity Secretary

Opeoluwa Simeon – Financial Secretary

Oduyemi Tolulope Olubiyi – Asst. Secretary

Idowu Ogunnubi – Provost Marshal

Nurudeen Jimoh – Provost Marshal II

Raliat Buraimah – Provost Marshal III

Elegbede Rafiu – Asst. Treasurer

Monsuru Balogun – Organising Secretary

Mohammed Bankole – Asst. Organising Secretary

Akibu Bakare – Ex-Officio I

Olayinka Adebanjo – Ex-Officio II

Dayo Eleku – Ex-Officio III

Odede Samson – Task Force I

Tunde Adebajo – Task Force II

Musibau Akinwunmi – Task Force III

Olayemi Kolawole – Member

Reuben Olanase – Member

Rasheed Olajiga – Member

Adedotun Sobunkonla – Member

Arowolo Abimbola – Member