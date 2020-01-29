AMAC trains enumerators, to commence e-Registration of businesses for improved IGR

The Abuja Municipal Area Council Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu ‘Candido’ has announced plans to raise billions of naira to improve service delivery in AMAC through improved internally generated revenue made possible by technology.

Adamu stated this while opening a two day training course for revenue officers, themed “AMAC 2020: Open For Business”, at Bolingo Hotel Abuja, on the use of the AMAC Survey App which these revenue officers, also known as enumerators, would use to gather data of businesses operating within the Area Council.

He added that his agenda was to raise the revenue of AMAC to provide funds for the execution of key infrastructure projects.

Describing the e-registration as a revolutionary model, the chairman also noted that with the AMAC online business directory, incidences of double taxation would be eradicated and businessmen would have ease of paying their taxes.

“The AMAC IGR Enumeration effort will be instrumental in fostering a climate where businesses can thrive, as we build the AMAC Online Business Directory. It will also help eradicate double taxation and streamline the burdensome process of paying bills by our esteemed residents.

“We envision that the current economic challenges in the country provide a unique opportunity to create an inclusive, participatory, bottom-up approach to governance that will stimulate economic growth. As we look to a future where the strength of the local government will be drawn from ideas and partnerships with civil society organisations, schools, businesses and individuals we’d like to start by building a relevant database,” he stated.

He further explained that the would transform the way revenue is generated at the local government levels through a clean database, and thus foster development, adding that for citizens to enjoy the dividends of democracy, they must contribute to government’s purse so that government can be able to carry out its obligations.

“With the AMAC IGR Enumeration effort, we want to set the pace in efficiency in local government revenue collection and accountability, and to leverage on all statutory revenue sources.

“The delivery of any kind of development can only be achieved with the use of and efficient revenue database. In the era of improved and efficient delivery of the dividends of democracy, it is imperative that AMAC raises her a-game towards maximising her revenue base. When we improve our revenue base, particularly our efforts at collecting internal revenue, there is more that we can do,” Alhaji Adamu noted.

While commending the revenue officers, whom he described as “trailblazers”, Alhaji Adamu assured residents and businessmen within AMAC that the exercise would not be an attempt to dislodge or displace anyone, but rather to build a database of businesses within the AMAC, that will “assist the AMAC to do more in areas of completing our ongoing projects and development.”

Simi Fajemirokun, the Principal Partner of Acropolis, the consultants handling the training, stated that the creation of an AMAC Online Business Directory was a major move towards making local governments more autonomous, functional and able to carry out development without begging the state governments.

The developmental politician explained that this model would work first with collecting data, then collecting revenue, with development as the underpinning motive.

“Without data, government purses will remain poor in the midst of abundance. Plus the matter of collecting revenue works hand-in-hand with development. This is the tripod on which this initiative is standing on. Government needs funds to be able to carry out its projects. But government must create a platform that ensures that those who are being taxed are the right people, and paying the right amount, not more, not less,” she explained.

The training, scheduled for the 28th and 29th of January, has over 80 attendees and would make use of the AMAC Survey App that would locate businesses, business size, the sectors which they operate, their location, revenue base among others.