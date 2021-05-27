Ambrose Alli University’s sacked VC was illegally appointed, promoted wife, others against varsity rules – Visitation Panel

By Peterson Ibi /Benin

The Special Visitation Panel to Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, has revealed how the immediate past Vice Chancellor of the institution, Prof. Ignatius Akhakhia Onimawo, wrongfully appointed and promoted his wife, Mrs. Janet Onimawo and other cronies.

The panel noted that due process was not observed in the conversion and appointment of Mrs. Onimawo, against the rules of the University.

The panel was constituted by Governor Godwin Obaseki in October, 2020, in the wake of the agitation by staff unions in the school and other stakeholders in the university community,

It was tasked to investigate operations of the University in terms of revenue generation, transparency, accountability, adherence to due process, mode of employment and promotions and sustainability.

In its report submitted to the Governor in March 2021, the panel recommended that the University Management “reverses the conversion/appointment of Mrs. Janet Onimawo from the post of Lecturer 1 to assistant Lecturer with effect from 29th September 2016, being the effective date of her wrongful conversion/appointment to the post, considering her academic discipline and her qualifications at entry point.”

“The University Management should put in place modalities to ensure that lecturers who were improperly ranked at the point of appointment/transfer are given their proper ranks according to the qualification they possessed at point of entry.

“These rankings should be backdated to the dates of first appointment, while the remuneration shortfalls occasioned by wrong rankings should be paid to the affected candidates in arrears.

“The same must necessarily apply to all staff that benefitted from wrong placement at any point in time during the period covered by this Report,” the report said.

The Visitation Panel urged the University Management to put in place modalities to ensure that “lecturers who were improperly ranked at the point of appointment/transfer are given their proper ranks according to the qualification they possessed at point of entry.”