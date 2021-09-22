AMCON’s take over of my house unnecessary – ex-Kwara governor Ahmed

Immediate past Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, has reacted to Wednesday’s reported take over of his Ilorin property by a lawyer representing AMCON, saying the move was unnecessary and overzealous due to ongoing talks to resolve previous transactions with two defunct banks.

Following the order of Justice A.M. Liman of the Federal High Court, Lagos Division, the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) today in Ilorin took over the palatial mansion of Ahmed over a staggering indebtedness of nearly ₦5billion.

Justice Liman had also ordered the freezing of the bank accounts of the former governor and his two companies including Trans Properties and Investment Limited and Trans It Consulting Limited in Suit No: FHC/L/AMC/01/2021.

The former governor, who is one of the founders of the newly established third force in Nigerian politics known as the Rescue Nigeria Project (RNP) is one of the high-profile obligors of AMCON.

However in a statement by his media aide, Wahab Oba, Ahmed stated that the dispute was based on a margin loan he secured from Intercontinental Bank and Finbank in 2009 for the purchase of shares which was then lumped with unrelated loans obtained by others.

Reacting to a viral video depicting the takeover of his residence by a representative of AMCON, Ahmed explained that the banks held the shares as collateral to sell and recover the loans in the event of a default.

Instead, he said, the banks passed the loans to AMCON instead of selling the shares to recover the loan amount.

Alhaji Ahmed said he was in talks with AMCON to separate the liabilities before the lawyer’s overzealous conduct despite knowing the loan amount was in dispute and that reconciliation talks were ongoing.

The former governor gave a firm commitment to meet any outstanding obligations once the loans were disaggregated.

A source close to the Governor however told CITYVOICE this evening that Ahmed has made substantial payment towards offsetting the debt, consequent on which the Ilorin property has been returned to him