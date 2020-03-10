Aminu Ado Bayero is the new Emir of Kano, Sanusi under house arrest

Aminu Ado Bayero is the new Emir of Kano, Sanusi under house...

Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi, has been announced as the new Emir of Kano by the State Government.

This comes hours after the administration of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje dethroned Sanusi Lamido Sanusi

The news of the dethronement was disclosed on Twitter by the Director-General, Media and Communications, Kano State Government, Salihu Yakasai.

“The Kano State Executive Council has unanimously approved the dethronement of the Emir of Kamo Mallam Muhammad Sanusi II at a special sitting held today by the council,” he tweeted.

Ado Bayero, who was among the four Emirs installed in 2019, has now been sworn-in as Emir of Kano.

Meanwhile, the Governor’s aide has taken to twitter to explain how Sanusi will live his life henceforth.

According to the aide, Sanusi will be under house arrest without access to visitors and he will remain like that until after his ‘freedom’

He wrote;

” Clearly, some ppl are ignoramt of how dethronement works. When an Emir is dethroned, he is sent to exile in a remote location & will basically be under house arrest & won’t ve access to visitors. A person under this circumstances will be after his freedom & not the next election “

He went further to share a video of people reportedly celebrating the dethronement of Sanusi.

“I remember when SLS was appointed as Emir, there were protests all over Kano for 3days, but today, this is the crowd celebrating his dethronement and subsequent appointment of the new Emir of Kano Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero. Dont let twitter rants fool you. #AikiTill2023” he added