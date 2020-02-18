Amotekun ‘leader’ attends Ekiti assembly hearing in hunters’ regalia

Some of the potential leaders of

the Amotekun security outfit, on Monday, visited the Ekiti state house of assembly, dressed in hunters’ regalia.

One of the potential recruits into the outfit said they were at the house to attend a public hearing on the outfit and he gave his submission on the security initiative – saying it is an outfit whose time has come.

The Ekiti assembly had earlier passed the Amotekun bill transmitted by Kayode Fayemi, the governor, into law.

Amotekun was originally established as a regional outfit but after a series of consultations, including a meeting with Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, the initiative was adopted as a state level effort, albeit with regional coordination.