Amotekun rescues 9 of the Lagos bound passengers abducted in Ondo

Men of the Ondo state command of the southwest security network code-named Amotekun have rescued nine of the passengers abducted by some bandits in the state on Wednesday.

The victims, who were passengers heading from Abuja to Lagos in an 18 seater bus, were attacked by the armed men between Idoani Ifira axis of the state. The Amotekun boss said the number of passengers were 12 and not 18 being reported.

The incident occurred on the failed portion of the Idoani-Ifira road in Akoko Southeast local government area of the state.

The Commander of Amotekun in the state, Chief Adetunji Adeleye said the victims were rescued after his men responded to a distress call from concerned citizens:

“Our men responded to the gunshots and a distress call. they got there on time and were able to rescue nine of them. they took them to our office in Isua and released them after giving them necessary attention.” Adeleye said.

” The vehicle and it’s driver have also been released to the Police. We are now on the trail of the kidnapper to rescue the remaining three victims” he added.