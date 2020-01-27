Amotekun should be extended to Kwara, Kogi, Edo and Ondo – Itsekiri Youth Council

Note from Òde Ìwérré:

*The position of the Itsekiri Youth Council on AMOTEKUN*

Nigeria as an amalgam of various distinct ethnic nationalities since 1914 is heterogeneous and not homogeneous and hence, it is most suited as a Federal Republic of Nigeria where, expectedly, power must as of necessity be devolved to the various federating units to enable each unit make informed choices/decisions and develop at its own pace.

To shy away from this reality is nothing but an invitation to avoidable anarchy.

All over the world, security challenges are localised and Nigeria cannot be an exemption. Therefore, to effectively manage and address localised security challenges, only localised concepts could provide the needed magic.

There is no one today in Nigeria that is not aware of the ill-equipped, poorly funded, inadequate, incapacitated, ill-administered nature of all our security apparatus.

The incessant killings, inter-communal clashes occasioned by the suspicious nomadic activities of some cattle rearing group/cabal is now the order of the day. No one is unaware that illegal migrants with their attendant security challenges have taken over all nooks and crannies of Nigeria with no adequate and corresponding official security checks.

No one is unaware that strangers have been deliberately programmed to take ownership of indigenous communal land from their owners respectively.

Therefore, in the face of these daunting security challenges which have overwhelmed the State security architecture, a recipe like Amotekun, the mother of all invention, becomes inevitable. Hence, every discerning mind that does not wish to be suspected of having any skeleton in their cupboard must endorse this timely initiative

It is therefore on this note that, after a thorough scrutiny of the various security challenges that pervade the Nigeria state unabated and the total collapse of our security architecture owing to its inability to promptly respond to the security needs of the citizenry of the Nigeria state, that in solidarity with our kiths and kins in the six Western states of the Nigeria state rightly regarded as the Oduduwa region of the Nigeria state, where we the Itsekiris rightly belong, that we hereby proclaim as a youth council that it is on this accord, ‘Operation Amotekun’, we stand and appeal that all such regional, powerful and effective special security innovations should not be limited to the six Western states of Lagos, Oyo, Ekiti, Ondo, Ogun and Osun; but should also be extended to the Yoruba part of Kogi, Kwara, Edo and Delta in order not to predispose but accommodate all other Oduduwa descendants’ interests in the Nigerian State.

Comr ‘Weyinmi Agbateyiniro (President)

Comr Appearance Afejuku

(Secretary)