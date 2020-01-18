Amotekun: We cannot be colonised in our own Country, says Agbekoya leader

The Agbekoya Reformed Society has unanimously signified its support of the recently inaugurated Western Nigeria Security Network, ‘Amotekun Operations, which is being run through the office of Development Agenda for Western Nigeria, (DAWN) Commission.

In a press release from emergency meeting of leaders of Agbekoya Reformed Society held on 17th January 2020 at Ikeja, Lagos.

“The Amotekun initiative is a clarion call to protect lives and properties of residents of the southwest and we cannot fold our arms and watch law abiding, promising Yoruba lives been cut down,” the statement, signed by

Aare (Dr) Kunle Oshodi,

President of the Agbekoya Reformed Society (ARS), said.

“Amotekun initiative came up as a necessity after due consultations far and near with interest to protect lives and property of all Yorubas within the entity called Nigeria

“OPERATION AMOTEKUN is A Self Help Response To The Failure Of The Federal Government of Nigeria To Comprehensively Safeguard The Lives Of South West Residents & Visitors From Violent Crimes in Recent Times

…. It is a joint outfit organized by the constitutional recognized six Chief Security Officers and elected Constituted Authorities in the region, this is in furtherance of their constitutional responsibility to protect lives and property of the citizens and residents on a joint collaborative scale. Operation Amotekun was just inaugurated here on the 9th of January 2020 and many similar Security outfits such as Hisbah police, Shari’ah Police, Civilian JTF, Borno State Women Security outfit and others has been established in the North several years back and they are still in operation till date, nobody has ever question the legality of these numerous security outfits, it is our region and we will defend our people.

… Due to the inter state nature of the contemporary security threats, such as highway armed robberies, kidnap for ransom, rape, wanton destruction of farm lands, cattle rustling, ritual killings, illegal mining, unapproved logging, canabis farming among others crimes, that the region is facing in an unprecedented manner, and also in the consideration that each state will hold their ends of the regional security chain for wholesome goal of regional peace

…. The Outfit was contrived and established as an indigenous highway, border and forest guard services that is complimentary and supplementary to the litany of Federal security outfits, it will provide the missing link services in Nigeria’s security architecture, in the manner other indigenous security outfits have and are doing in their respective regions in Nigeria. We appreciate the courage of the six governors of the Southwest for the giant stride which took by creating Western Nigeria Security Network Amotekun in the region, despite of pressure from so many quarters and their political deferences . Our advice is that they should not be distracted or demoralised by any illegal / unofficial proclamation from anybody, if anyone feels that operation Amotekun is disturbing him he should go to court of law for redress

“However, we warn the Federal Government of Nigeria to avoid of the pit fall of 50years ago, Amotekun has come to stay.”