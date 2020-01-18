AMOTEKUN: Yoruba World Congress to hold Solidarity Walk on Tuesday

The Yoruba people within and beyond the shores of Nigeria have been urged to come out in their large numbers on Tuesday, 21st January to rally in support of Operation Amotekun, a security network recently established by Governors from Western Nigeria to protect residents against the spate of insecurity ravaging the zone.

The protest l, code-named “Amotekun Solidarity Walk,” which is being organized by Yoruba World Congress (YWC); an umbrella body of all Yoruba Socio-cultural and Self Determination Groups within and beyond Nigeria will take place in all the South West States capital.

The YWC is led by Yoruba Leader, Emeritus Professor of History and Second Republic Senator, Banji Akintoye.

According to a statement made available to journalists on Saturday by YWC Director of Contacts and Mobilization, Comrade Victor Taiwo, the protest will hold simultaneously in Lagos, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Osogbo, Akure and Ado-Ekiti respectively from 9am.

“All Yoruba people are urged to come out in their millions any where they are in Oduduwa Land on Tuesday to show to the world that Amotekun has come to stay. We must show to the external forces and their internal collaborators who want to stampede our resolve to protect ourselves, safeguard our land from kidnappers, armed-robbery and put an end to consistent destruction of our farm lands that enough is enough.

“Well-meaning Yoruba people and leaders of thought would be at designated venues to address the protest. We want to assure our Governors that Yoruba people are behind them on Amotekun. We urge them not to shiver and they must never shiver. It is no retreat, no surrender. We will not surrender Amotekun”

On the meeting points, those in LAGOS are to converge at Gani Faweyinmi Freedom Park, Ojota; OYO: Opposite Agodi Cenotaph, Ibadan; OGUN: Pansheke Junction, Abeokuta; OSUN: Nelson Mandela Freedom Park, Osogbo; ONDO: Alagbaka Roundabout, opposite First Bank, Akure while those in EKITI are to converge at Fajuyi Round about, Ado-Ekiti.

The list of state co-ordinators, according to the statement, would be released on Sunday after proper consultation with relevant stakeholders.