Anambra Deputy Governor meets Buhari, defects to APC

President Muhammadu Buhari Wednesday received Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke; APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni; and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, at the State House Abuja to formally accept Okeke into the APC.

Okeke has become the latest high profile politician in Anambra to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Uzodinma, who presented the new APC member to Buhari, briefed State House correspondents at the end of the meeting.

He expressed confidence that there will be more defections to the ruling party before the November 6 governorship election in in Anambra State.

A photo taken on October 13, 2021, shows Anambra State Deputy Governor, Nkem Okeke, having a discussion with APC Caretaker Committee Chairman, Mai Mala Buni, and Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, at the State House in Abuja.

Uzodinma, however, faulted claims by Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra that members of the State House of Assembly who defected from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) were financially induced to join the ruling party.

He stressed that rather than enticing the lawmakers with money, they were lobbied through persuasion and counselling.

Meanwhile, the leadership of the APC has inaugurated the party’s State Congress Committee chairmen and secretaries.

APC Caretaker Committee Secretary, Senator John Apkanudoedehe, who inaugurated the officials at the party’s secretariat in Abuja urged them to sustain the gains already made by the party’s leadership.

He also appealed to the newly inaugurated party officials to work hard and prevent disagreements that could affect the party’s fortunes in 2023.

Apkanudoedehe commended the Senate for approving electronic transmission of election results for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).