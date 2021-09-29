Anambra guber poll: During CDD assessment study, stakeholders raise issues of security, misinformation

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has conducted an assessment of preparations by key stakeholders to ensure a secure and credible poll.

The on-the-ground assessment was conducted by the organisation’s Governance and Election team from the 21st to the 25th of September 2021. The exercise involved extensive consultations with the leadership of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Anambra State, the state Police Command, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), traditional leaders, media, members of the public and representatives of civil society organisations.

The CDD team of assessors, which comprises of Mr. Austine Agbe, an expert on Election and Governance and Miss Ebun Afolabi, a Mis/Disinformation Officer, was led by Dr. Allinson Timipere, the Head of Programmes.

The team expressed the organisation’s commitment to the conduct of a peaceful and credible election through the provision of training for critical stakeholders on managing the electoral process, identifying and countering election-related misinformation and disinformation, civic and voter education and observer training and deployment.

Timipere said besides training the stakeholders and conducting voters and civic education ahead of the polls, CDD would also deploy about 350 trained observers, drawn from 21 local government areas of Anambra State, to monitor and report the conduct of the election to its central monitoring team. The objective is to ascertain whether or not the conduct was free, fair and credible.

As the assessment revealed, anxiety over the possible extension and violent enforcement of the sit-at-home order by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) constitute the biggest threat to voter turnout. Currently, business and other activities grind to a halt every Monday as people across eastern Nigeria either willingly observe the order or remain home for their safety. A shared perception is that the outcome of the trial of IPOB’s leader Nnamdi Kanu could have implications for peace in the state, and particularly during the election.

There is also anxiety that the group may declare a harshly enforced month-long sit-at-home order that may extend into the election. This possibility comes with security implications as election preparations are finalised. Another concern identified is the spread of political misinformation and disinformation with the potential to instigate violence and apathy.

The newly deployed Commissioner of Police to Anambra State, Tony Olofu, informed the CDD team that the police are aware of the delicate security situation in the state. He assured that personnel of the state Police Command will discharge their duties in a civil and law-abiding way, making sure to de-escalate the tension. He stated his Command’s preparedness to provide adequate security at political campaigns, and during and after the election. He also noted that police has concluded arrangement to set up a situation room to support election observers and civil society partners on information sharing and communication.

On their part, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) pledged to ensure security before, during and after the election. The CDD team was at the state headquarters of the Corps when where it met with the Corps’ hierarchy in the middle of a change of guard to the newly deployed State Commandant. As a representative of the NSCDC stated:

“Some persons with ill intentions are weaponising fake news to steer anxiety and fear. Old videos and pictures are constantly brought back into the media space in order to instil fear ahead of the elections. A good example of this is that of the ‘Biafra Motherland Warrior’ seen in a video unleashing mayhem recently; meanwhile this is an old video that is being brought back into circulation for the purpose of heating up the polity and igniting chaos that can get innocent people killed’.

At the INEC office, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State Dr. Nwachukwu Orji, informed the CDD team that the Commission is on track to deliver a credible election. According to the REC, due to the arson at the Anambra State office of the Commission and ongoing reconstruction work, election materials are safely stored elsewhere in the state and in a neighbouring state. He pointed out that all sensitive election materials remain secure.

The REC emphasised that the Commission remains committed to credible elections. He also noted that the Commission will be deploying the Bi-modal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Anambra election. The BVAS which replaces the Z-pad, is a device designed to promote the integrity of elections. It verifies voters’ fingerprints and/or facial features as part of the voter accreditation process. Without either form of verification, no individual will be allowed to cast a vote.

At the Palace of His Majesty, Obi Dr. Gibson Nwosu, King of Awka Kingdom, the CDD team met with High Chief Ben Okoye, the Traditional Prime Minister of Awka Kingdom. Also present at the meeting were 25 cabinet chiefs. On behalf of King Nwosu, the Prime Minister expressed commitment to a peaceful governorship election. He promised the Crown’s support for CDD’s engagements leading up to the election, including their readiness to send representatives to the planned training on countering misinformation and disinformation that could undermine the election and the peace.

This pre-election assessment is a crucial first step in CDD’s overall intervention in the 2021 Anambra election. In the coming weeks, the organisation will begin extensive and targeted programmes to support the delivery of a credible and peaceful election.