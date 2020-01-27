Angélique Kidjo dedicates her Grammy award to Burna Boy

Beninese singer, Angélique Kidjo has dedicated her Grammy award to Nigeria’s Burna Boy who was her main competitor for the music prize.

The two were set against each other in the World Music category of the US music awards announced on Sunday night.

But Kidjo won, for the fourth time, leaving Burna Boy still waiting to win his first.

In her tribute, She said the Nigerian is changing Africa.

“Four years ago on this stage, I was telling you that the new generation of artists coming from Africa are going to take you by storm.

“And the time has come. This is for Burna Boy.

“Burna Boy is among those young artists that come from Africa that is changing the way our continent is perceived and the way African music has been the bedrock of every music.”

Meanwhile, American artists paid tribute to American-Eritrean rapper Nipsey Hussle while wearing Eritrean traditional attire during the Grammy Awards.

John Legend and the male dancers wore the habesha kemis white matching suit while female dancers wore the zuria traditional dresses.

The tribute started with a rap from Meek Mill, then DJ Khaled went on to sing with John Legend their song, Higher, which they collaborated with the late Hussle. Kirk Franklin later joined in the tribute.