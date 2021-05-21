Another gas explosion rocks Abeokuta, as Ogun govt seals one retail outlet

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

Less than 24 hours after two lives were lost in an explosion that rocked the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, another gas explosion today occurred in Abeokuta, with two persons injured.

Cityvoice reports that the gas explosion occurred at Onikoko area of Abeokuta at around 10:am Friday morning.

This explosion, which caused serious panic, will be the fifth gas-linked incident that has occurred in Abeokuta in the last nine days, killing about eleven persons.

Cityvoice learnt at the scene that the cause was an industrial gas cylinder belonging to a construction company kept in its garage that exploded.

It was gathered that an iron splinter from the exploded gas cylinder flew about 200 metres into St. Leo’s College, Onikoko to hit a woman on her chest, injuring one of her breasts.

The effect of the explosion was seen on nearby buildings, with shattering walls and glasses.

Speaking after visiting the scene of the incident, Commissioner for Special Duties, Lekan Ogunbanwo, and Special Adviser to the governor on Environment, Ola Oresanya, confirmed that two persons were injured.

Ogunbawo said, “Within the last one week, we have lost about eleven persons while others were in hospital in critical conditions. We were able to trace one of the sources together with the Commissioner of Police and Director of the DSS.”

Meanwhile, the state government has sealed off an industrial gas retailing depot at Omida.

The government also plans to convey a stakeholders’ meeting today over the recent gas explosions in the state.