Anti-Buhari Independence Day protests rock Lagos, Abuja

Protesters matching under the banner of #TakeItBack Movement and #RevolutionNow on Friday stormed the Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, Lagos to register their displeasure with insecurity, poor economy, lawlessness, and other challenges in the country.

Protesters linked to the group also took to the streets of Abuja demaning the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari. The protests coincides with the nation’s 61st Independence Anniversary.

The police during the week said no official letter had been received to notify the command of any protest, adding that it ought to be notified so security could be provided to prevent miscreants from taking advantage of the

However, the protesters at the scene chanted and displayed banners and placards that read, ‘Buhari Must Go,’ ‘Free Sowore Unconditionally,’ ‘Stop recruting terrorists into the Nigerian Army,’ and others..

There were teams of security operatives including RRS officers watching the protest probably to forestall any breakdown of order.