Anti-corruption fight: Cleric charges religious, traditional institutions on behavioral change approach

By Jethro lbileke

Religious and traditional leaders should join the fight against corruption by advocating behavioral change approach in their respective communities, a board member of the New Apostolic Church Centre for Development (NCD), Mr. Victor Oriakhi, has said.

Oriakhi spoke Benin on Tuesday, at a one-day anti-corruption conference for religious and traditional leaders by organized by the centre in partnership with the African Network for Environment and Economic Justice (ANEEJ).

It had as its theme: The role of religious and traditional institutions in changing social norms and behaviours that fuel consumption in Nigeria.

According to him: “Religious and traditional institutions have a big role to play in using behavioral change approach to tackle corruption be they have wide reach and millions of people listen and obey their instruction and command.

“If these roles are identified and acted upon, alongside the implementation of existing approaches, corruption is likely to be reduced to the barest minimum in Nigeria.

“The objective is to discuss extensively how religious and traditional institutions can be change agents in the society by practically preaching against behaviours and social norms that promote corrup practices and revealing true consequences tat cam serve as deterrence to their religious adherents.”

Oriakhi noted that the innovative thinking now is that anti-corruption work should tend towards targeting a change in social norms which encourages corruption, in addition to existing efforts and strategies.

“The secret of this approach is that it increases citizens’ participation in the fight against corruption and adopting such approach could make citizens build a strong resistance to corrupt tendencies,” he noted.

Oriakhi therefore encouraged religious and traditional leaders to preach good moral ethics and good attitude, which he said will help to cub corruption

Apostle Goddey Odili of The New Apostolic Church in Nigeria, south-south working area (Edo/Delta), emphasized the pivotal role of the church in the fight against corruption.

Odili noted that corruption will be reduced when “the church teaches and lives by the moral standard of God, adding that the message the church teaches matter a lot.

“Our preaching and teaching can influence our members to shun corruption. Let the church be t the forefront of the fight against corruption,” he said.

Odili therefore challenged religious leaders to stop discussing things that increase corruption.