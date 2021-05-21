APC woman leader, Okotete throws weight behind BEMORE

The All Progressive Congress National Woman leader, Stella Okotete has described the Bemore Empowered Initiative of Mrs Betty Akeredolu as a unique platform structured to impact skills and confidence in the next generation of women to lead.

Okotete, who serves as the Executive Director, Business Development of the Nigerian Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), a government establishment set up to create opportunities and socio-economic development for Nigerians, pledged her support to the fundraising campaign of Bemore.

In her remark, while receiving members of the Bemore Team, the APC Woman Leader noted that Mrs Akeredolu, is adding values by supporting the girl-child in Science Technology Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) field and empowering young girls to think above the norms.

“ I want to commend Her Excellency for the selfless service to humanity. It is an experience young girls will appreciate, something outside the norm. The bemore program is almost like a stem structure kind of training. So it is what we need at this time. We need more girls to be in the science, technology and engineering space.”

While nothing her NGO, E‘ Girls Right Foundation, shares similar mission with Bemore in the areas of development of the female gender stated, she is proud to identify with the program that exposes the girl-child to opportunities STEM skills can bring to their future, adding that it is essential to equip the girls with entrepreneurship.

“ In one of my training, I named it s STEME, which is science, technology, engineering, mathematics and the E for entrepreneurship because all the girls within that space can’t work for people. We need some of them to learn all of these and become entrepreneurs that will employ others, ” she said.

Revealing her ancient family roots from Ondo state, Stella Okotete lauded the wife of Governor, Arabinrin Akeredolu, for building the capacity and courage of the next generation of women, especially in a country where women constitute more than half of the population.

Earlier in her introductory remark, Mrs Temitope Daniyan, SSA on Gender, Research, and Documentation, said one of the visions of the Bemore Empowered Campaign with the hashtag #IChooseToSupportTheGirlChild is to raise funds for the summer boot camp coming up by August of this year.