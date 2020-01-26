Home Metro APC’s Kolapo Osunsanya wins Ogun House of Reps re-run election

APC’s Kolapo Osunsanya wins Ogun House of Reps re-run election

By Michael Adesanya/Abeokuta

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolapo Korede Osunsanya  has been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral commission in the court -ordered rerun of the House of Representatives election in Ogun State.

 
Osunsanya receives 25,959 votes as against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Taiwo Shote’s 21,911 votes to win Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency.
At the  Ijebu-Ode Grammar School collation centre in Ijebu Ode, the election’s returning officer, Prof Christopher Onwuka said the APC candidate has fulfilled the necessary constitutional requirement and is being returned elected.

