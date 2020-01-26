APC’s Kolapo Osunsanya wins Ogun House of Reps re-run election

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kolapo Korede Osunsanya has been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral commission in the court -ordered rerun of the House of Representatives election in Ogun State.

Osunsanya receives 25,959 votes as against the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Candidate, Taiwo Shote’s 21,911 votes to win Ijebu-Ode/Ijebu North East/Odogbolu Federal Constituency.