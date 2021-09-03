Appeal Court declares Ozigbo as PDP candidate for Anambra guber election

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has declared Valentine Ozigbo as the validly nominated candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra State.

A three-member panel, presided over the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, unanimously upheld the two appeals filed by Ozigbo and the PDP (CA/AW/223/2021 and CA/AW/234/2021).

The appellate court, in two judgements delivered on Friday, set aside the July 19, 2021 judgment by Justice Justice A.O. Nwabunike of the Anambra State High Court sitting at Awka, declaring Senator Ugochukwu Uba as the authentic candidate of the PDP in the governorship election coming up in Anambra in November.

The court awarded N10million cost against Senator Uba.