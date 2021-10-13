Appropriations Bill: Reps say 57 dollars bench mark too low

Some Federal lawmakers in the Green chamber have criticized the proposed 57 dollars per barrel benchmark by the federal government in the 2022 budget estimate submitted to the National Assembly.

The Lawmakers made this observation while debating the general principles of the budget estimate submitted by the president on Wednesday last week to both Chambers for consideration and approval.

The president laid the 2022 budget estimate of N16.369 trillion to the joint session of the National Assembly.

As it is customary, the House of Representatives began debate on the proposal just like its Senate counterpart.

The Lawmakers took turns to praise some aspects considering the current economic realities; while others took a swipe at some aspects of the proposal they are not comfortable with.

Leader of the House, Alhassan Doguwa who praised the existing cordial relationship between the Executive and the Legislature also acknowledged the budget as the highest and most ambitious with much emphasis on the health, agriculture and the defence sectors.

The debate was supported by other lawmakers whose major concern was the bench mark of 57 dollars per barrel adopted by the presidency.

Some lawmakers were not totally in agreement with certain aspects of the budget proposal; they suggested areas of great interest which has direct impact on the lives of Nigerians as well as on the economy.

They also want the government to give attention to education, infrastructure, security and to hold revenue generating MDAs accountable.

They say if this is done, leakages of funds will be blocked, borrowing reduced as well encouraging the Federal Government look inwards to financing the 2022 as well as all future budgets.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Senate has suspended plenary for one month to enable its Committee on Appropriation work on the general principles of the 2022 budget of N16.39 trillion.

President of the Senate, Ahmad, made the declaration on Wednesday after the 2022 Appropriation bill was read, debated and passed second reading.

Lawan, who noted that the Plenary will resume on November 9, said the four-week period will allow Ministries, Departments and Agencies defend their budget performance and projections before the Appropriation Committee headed by Senator Jibrin Barau.

He stressed the need for parliament to intensify oversight on MDAs to ensure government funds are applied for projects originally earmarked for.

While most of the lawmakers in their contributions faulted the projections of the budget, especially having to borrow to fund it, others commended the executive for its plan on economic growth and sustainability.

After the debate, the Senate President assured that the 2022 budget will be passed before the end of the year.