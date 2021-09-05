Armed men kidnap wife, children of Kaduna lawmaker

A gang of armed men have kidnapped the wife and children of a Kaduna state house of Assembly member, Ibrahim Kurami.

The criminals stormed the home of Kurami, who represents Bakori Constituency in the state house, around 9 p.m. They shot at a member of the First Aid Group of Islam met at the main gate before proceeding to abduct the lawmaker’s wife and kids.

A reliable source revealed that security operatives have since been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

“Our men have been on ground there (Kurami) since Saturday night and a search party has already been launched for the three abducted victims.”

The spokesman for the Katsina police command, Gambo Isah, could not be reached for comments.