Arrest of student leader: Ogun police warns Ilaro Polytechnic students against planned protest

By Michael Adesanya/ Abeokuta

The Ogun State Police Command on Sunday issued a stern warning to students who are planning a state-wide protest in solidarity with the ‘suspended’ SUG President of Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro who was recently arrested for alleged cultism.

According to a statement issued and signed by the Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi in Abeokuta, the aim of the protest was to disrupt the semester examination of the institution scheduled to start on Monday and also to disturb the peace of the state in general.

Oyeyemi stated that the command wishes to advise parents and guardians to warn their children and wards not to involve themselves in any activity capable of distrupting the peace being enjoyed by the good people of Ogun State as the command will view such act with all seriousness.

“As an organization saddled with the constitutional responsibility to protect life and property, the command will not fold its arms and watching some disgruntled elements making life difficult for law abiding citizens of the state”

“Therefore, anybody or group that makes any attempt to throw the state into unnecessary chaos will be made to feel the full weight of the law”

“To this end, all the command’s tactical squads have been activated and deployed accross the state to nip in the bud any act of violence capable of jeopardizing the peaceful atmosphere of the state” the statement reads

The commissioner of police in the state, Kenneth Ebrimson has also deployed a detachment of anti riot policemen around the Polytechnic Ilaro to ensure that the law abiding students of the institution go about their academic activities without any form of harassment or intimidation.